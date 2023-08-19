Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi expects three players to leave before the end of the summer transfer window.

Brighton, who finish sixth in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Europa League, continue to tweak their squad before the window closes on September 1.

De Zerbi has brought in a number of new signings, while the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster and Solly March are available once more after injuries.

Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Mo Dahoud, James Milner and Joao Pedro have all joined but Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill have exited from last season.

Enzo Fernández of Chelsea (left) and Steven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion during preseason

Albion are still hoping to add to their squad to help fill the void left by Caicedo's move to Chelsea – with Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba heavily linked.

Three more players are also expected to depart this summer with midfielder Steven Alzate, Yasin Ayari and attacker Facundo Buonanotte set for loan moves.