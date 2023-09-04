New Brighton & Hove Albion signing Ansu Fati looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes new signings Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba will have major roles to play for the Seagulls this season.

Midfielder Baleba arrived from Lille for around £25m on a five-year deal, while Fati joined on loan from Barcelona for the season, without an option to buy.

Brighton reportedly agreed to play Barcelona 80 per cent of Fati’s wages for the duration of his stay on the south coast. Baleba is considered to an ideal replacement for Moises Caicedo – who joined Chelsea for £115m – while Fati will add further quality to Albion’s attack as they prepare for Europa League football this term.

Both players watched on from the stands as Albion impressively beat Newcastle 3-1 at the American Express Stadium last Saturday as Roberto De Zerbi’s men returned to winning ways after a 3-1 loss to West Ham the previous week.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League after the first four matches with three wins and one defeat. They now pause for the international break but return to action on Saturday, September 16 at Manchester United, swiftly followed by their first Europa League match on Thursday, September 21 against AEK Athens at the Amex.

De Zerbi is looking forward to unleashing his two new additions but said they were not ready to face Newcastle last Saturday. “About the transfer market we are happy to close it in a good way,” said the Italian speaking to Sky Sports before the Newcastle clash. “We closed on two very important players in the last days and we are happy. [For Newcastle] it was not the best solution [for Fati and Baleba to play]. They have not yet started working with us. We have to give them the right time to be inside, to come inside to work. Then we will be there, next game.”

The next game means Fati and Baleba could make their debuts against Man United at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s 11th placed United have so far had a stuttering start to the season and yesterday lost 3-1 at Arsenal.