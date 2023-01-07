Roberto De Zerbi explains Leandro Trossard absence at Middlesbrough as Chelsea and Newcastle loom

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi explained the absence of Leo Trossard after their excellent 5-1 FA Cup third round triumph at Middlesbrough

A brace from World Cup winning substitute Alexis Mac Allister helped Albion seal the win, alongside goals from Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav.

But the absence of Trossard, 28, from the matchday had Albion fans talking and increased speculation that the Belgian could be seeking a move away from the Amex this January.

Trossard’s contract expires this summer but Albion do have the option to extend and Newcastle and Chelsea are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has taken a firm stance with his star player Leandro Trossard

He has struggled since returning from the World Cup and was dropped from the starting XI in the Premier League win at Everton last week and was omitted from the matchday squad at Middlesbrough.

Earlier this week he was told by De Zerbi he needed to show more to earn his place, sparking speculation over his future, although De Zerbi insisted his absence was injury-related.

He said: “Yesterday he didn’t train with us. He has a problem with his calf.”

the Italian head coach was however delighted with the contribution from Mac Allister who oozed class and confidence following his World Cup win with Argentina.

Mac Allister’s introduction at half-time saw them step up a gear and the Argentinian’s clever 58th-minute flick and another deft finish 10 minutes from time had wrapped up the win long before fellow substitute Deniz Undav completed the scoring.

Asked if the midfielder had returned from Qatar with extra confidence, De Zerbi said: “I don’t know but he is a strong player in his head and I think he didn’t need the World Cup to have confidence.

“He has the quality to score. Before the World Cup, I used him in a midfield position with responsibility to build the play.

“Now he’s higher and I think higher he can help us to find the last pass, to find goals because he knows very well that position.”

De Zerbi added: “Alexis is not a surprise for me. Alexis is a top player for me, for us and I think after the World Cup, for everybody.