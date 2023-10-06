Roberto De Zerbi explains Lewis Dunk's worrying collapse in Marseille ahead of Liverpool

There was a worrying moment for Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk after Joao Pedro fired home a penalty to earn a Europa League point in Marseille.

Dunk played a vital role for the Seagulls in the intense atmosphere of the Marseille Vélodrome as Brighton gave themselves a lifeline after coming from behind to draw 2-2 away to Marseille, avoiding a second successive European defeat.

Marseille duo Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout struck in quick succession before Pascal Gross pulled one back and Joao Pedro slotted home from the spot in the 88th minute to complete the comeback.

Despite salvaging a point, the Seagulls remain bottom of Group B as Ajax drew 1-1 against AEK Athens after former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn had his first-half penalty cancelled out by Domagoj Vida.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion shows concern for teammate, Lewis Dunk after the equalising penalty

Dunk was at fault for the hosts’ second goal but his second half performance epitomised Albion’s fighting spirit. But after Pedro fired home the 88th minute spot kick Dunk celebrated in the Marseille penalty area and then dropped the floor and required treatment on the pitch. It was a worrying moment as it was unclear just what the issue was as he was treated by Brighton’s physios. After two minutes he was gingerly back on his feet and saw out the remaining minutes.

According to Athletic reporter Andy Naylor, the initial explanation from De Zerbi was that Dunk “lost energy”. And later Naylor posted: “Clarification duly provided. Dunk felt sick.”