Roberto De Zerbi explains Lewis Dunk's worrying collapse in Marseille ahead of Liverpool
Dunk played a vital role for the Seagulls in the intense atmosphere of the Marseille Vélodrome as Brighton gave themselves a lifeline after coming from behind to draw 2-2 away to Marseille, avoiding a second successive European defeat.
Marseille duo Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout struck in quick succession before Pascal Gross pulled one back and Joao Pedro slotted home from the spot in the 88th minute to complete the comeback.
Despite salvaging a point, the Seagulls remain bottom of Group B as Ajax drew 1-1 against AEK Athens after former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn had his first-half penalty cancelled out by Domagoj Vida.
Dunk was at fault for the hosts’ second goal but his second half performance epitomised Albion’s fighting spirit. But after Pedro fired home the 88th minute spot kick Dunk celebrated in the Marseille penalty area and then dropped the floor and required treatment on the pitch. It was a worrying moment as it was unclear just what the issue was as he was treated by Brighton’s physios. After two minutes he was gingerly back on his feet and saw out the remaining minutes.
According to Athletic reporter Andy Naylor, the initial explanation from De Zerbi was that Dunk “lost energy”. And later Naylor posted: “Clarification duly provided. Dunk felt sick.”
It was an odd incident on an emotional night for the Seagulls and the now the challenge is to recover in time for the Sunday kick-off against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Whether Dunk recovers in time for that one is at the moment unclear.