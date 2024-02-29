BREAKING

Roberto De Zerbi gives four-word Brighton injury update on Joao Pedro and James Milner ahead of Fulham and Roma

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to struggle with injuries this season.

The Seagulls, who were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss at Wolves on Wednesday, return to Premier League action this Saturday at Fulham, before heading to Roma on Thursday for their first leg round of 16 Europa League clash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton were missing nine players from the starting XI at Molineux Stadium last night with Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee) Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Evan Ferguson (foot) Tariq Lamptey (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Joel Veltman (unspecified), Danny Welbeck (unspecified), Joao Pedro (thigh) and Billy Gilmour (suspended).

Most Popular
Joao Pedro of Brighton continues to be sidelined with a thigh injuryJoao Pedro of Brighton continues to be sidelined with a thigh injury
Joao Pedro of Brighton continues to be sidelined with a thigh injury

De Zerbi hopes to have Lamtpey, Veltman and Ferguson available for Fulham but admits the match will arrive too soon for Milner and 19-goal Brazilian striker Pedro.

"Milner we will need another two to three weeks,” said De Zerbi after the loss at Wolves. “Joao Pedro, two to three weeks again.”

"I hope Tariq can be available for Saturday, Joel Veltman as well,” and also adeed: “Ferguson I hope can play Saturday."

The Italian head coach has dealt with numerous injuries this term but Brighton are seventh in the table and battling for a top six spot, which would see them qualify for Europe once again.

Related topics:James MilnerFulhamSeagullsBrightonPremier LeagueWolves