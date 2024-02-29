Roberto De Zerbi gives four-word Brighton injury update on Joao Pedro and James Milner ahead of Fulham and Roma
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to struggle with injuries this season.
The Seagulls, who were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss at Wolves on Wednesday, return to Premier League action this Saturday at Fulham, before heading to Roma on Thursday for their first leg round of 16 Europa League clash.
Brighton were missing nine players from the starting XI at Molineux Stadium last night with Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee) Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Evan Ferguson (foot) Tariq Lamptey (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Joel Veltman (unspecified), Danny Welbeck (unspecified), Joao Pedro (thigh) and Billy Gilmour (suspended).
De Zerbi hopes to have Lamtpey, Veltman and Ferguson available for Fulham but admits the match will arrive too soon for Milner and 19-goal Brazilian striker Pedro.
"Milner we will need another two to three weeks,” said De Zerbi after the loss at Wolves. “Joao Pedro, two to three weeks again.”
"I hope Tariq can be available for Saturday, Joel Veltman as well,” and also adeed: “Ferguson I hope can play Saturday."
The Italian head coach has dealt with numerous injuries this term but Brighton are seventh in the table and battling for a top six spot, which would see them qualify for Europe once again.