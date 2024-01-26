Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next season.

Klopp has led the Reds to six major trophies since taking charge in October 2015, said he informed the club’s bosses of his decision to leave back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager De Zerbi would certainly match Klopp’s passion on the touchline, the 44-year-old serving two bans last season and admitting in November he does not like “80 per cent of English referees”. On the pitch, De Zerbi guided Brighton into Europe for the first time in their history and they topped Group B of the Europa League to reach the last 16.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the role at Liverpool

De Zerbi's current deal expires June 2026 and last month he stated he was in discussions on a new contract – but talk of an agreement has gone quiet.

"No. There is no new news about my contract but my focus is just on the last part of the year,” said De Zerbi to the press ahead of the FA Cup fourth round trip to Sheffield United.