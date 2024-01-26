Roberto De Zerbi gives worrying contract update amid Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp link
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next season.
Klopp has led the Reds to six major trophies since taking charge in October 2015, said he informed the club’s bosses of his decision to leave back in November.
Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager De Zerbi would certainly match Klopp’s passion on the touchline, the 44-year-old serving two bans last season and admitting in November he does not like “80 per cent of English referees”. On the pitch, De Zerbi guided Brighton into Europe for the first time in their history and they topped Group B of the Europa League to reach the last 16.
De Zerbi's current deal expires June 2026 and last month he stated he was in discussions on a new contract – but talk of an agreement has gone quiet.
"No. There is no new news about my contract but my focus is just on the last part of the year,” said De Zerbi to the press ahead of the FA Cup fourth round trip to Sheffield United.
“We are going to compete an historic part of the season. We want the same target of last season [sixth in the Premier League] and we want the Europa League and the FA Cup. My eye is on that."