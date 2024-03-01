Roberto De Zerbi gives worrying injury update for £30m Brighton ace ahead of Fulham and Roma

Brighton's Brazilian striker #09 Joao Pedro sustained a thigh injury last month

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without their star striker Joao Pedro for both legs of their Europa League round of 16 fixtures with Roma.

Pedro, who signed for Brighton from Watford for £30m last summer, has been in fine form this term with 19 goals to his name in all competitions.

The 22-year-old Brazilian attacker was playing the best football of his career prior to the thigh injury he sustained during the 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace on February 3.

Pedro’s goals and ability to link the play has been greatly missed and he now has a target return date of March 31 at Liverpool.

Asked if Pedro has made any progress, Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to press ahead of Saturday’s clash against Fulham, said: “No. I think he can play after the national break but not before.”

James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot) remain sidelined, with Danny Welbeck only available to play “part of the game” on Saturday.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson, plus defenders Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman return to contention for the game at Craven Cottage.