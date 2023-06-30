Roberto De Zerbi has already told Brighton and Chelsea fans his Levi Colwill stance after Fabrizio Romano update

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations for the new Premier League season during a busy summer transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The left-sided defender impressed during his season long loan with the Seagulls and Albion were keen to make the deal permanent.

Colwill, 21, made 17 appearances in the Premier League, with two assists, and formed a formidable and classy partnership in the heart of the Albion defence alongside skipper Lewis Dunk. Colwill perhaps played more than expected as experienced centre half Adam Webster struggled with injuries.

Colwill was calm and assured on the ball, played out well from the back but still performed his defensive duties well against some of the best attackers in world football. Colwill, who was called up to the senior England squad last month, is contracted with Chelsea until June 2025 and the club reportedly rejected a £40m offer from Brighton for Colwill earlier this window.

Brighton are willing to smash their club transfer record to land their man but it now appears new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep his charge and – according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – they have opened talks on a new contract.

“Chelsea have submitted their first new contract bid to Levi Colwill. Long term deal proposed few days ago, as called by @NizaarKinsella. #CFC. Colwill will not make any decision now, he wants to speak to Pochettino after U21 Euros. Chelsea consider Levi ‘untouchable’,” Romano posted.

Brighton’s Italian head coach De Zerbi believes Colwill is a player with “big potential” and said he would love to work with him for another four years.

