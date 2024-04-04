Roberto De Zerbi highlights two major transfer mistakes Brighton made ahead of Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Seagulls have made very few transfer mistakes in recent seasons but head coach Roberto De Zerbi highlighted two clangers ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.

Albion are ninth in the Premier League after their 0-0 draw with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

De Zerbi’s men need a positive result against Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers as Brighton look to kick-start their bid to qualify for Europe once again. Injuries have taken their toll on Brighton this season but so too has the poor form of Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati and the fact that Brighton allowed striker Deniz Undav to leave on loan to Stuttgart for the season.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will prepare his team to face Arsenal this Saturday

Brighton are paying a large chunk of Fati’s reported £160,000 per week wages but the Spain international has struggled with the demands of the Premier League and has just two goals in the top flight this term, and none since returning from three months out with a hamstring injury in February. He was a surprise absentee from the squad at Brentford last night.

“Fati and Valentin Barco, I didn’t decide to play with them in the squad for this game,” said De Zerbi. “I wanted them to work alone to improve their physical condition.

“Fati is working very well but from him I have different expectations,” said De Zerbi. “I haven’t changed my opinion about Ansu Fati. He is one of the best talents in the world for his age.

“(He needs) to improve his performances, to improve his physical condition, to improve his mentality because to play in the Premier League you have to be stronger in mentality, stronger physically. When he shows us the right condition, he will be ready to play for us and I will be happy.”

Brighton striker Undav in contrast has been prolific for his loan club Stuttgart. The German international striker has 16 goals this term for the Bundesliga highflyers and it is thought they have an option to buy Undav for around £15m at the end of the season.

However, De Zerbi insists the striker is still very much in his thoughts. “Next season Deniz Undav will come back,” said the Italian after the Brentford match.

On the positive side, 19-goal striker Joao Pedro returned from a 10 games absence at Brentford following a thigh injury. Pedro stood up well to the physicality of Brentford’s defence and the 90 minutes will stand him in good stead for Arsenal.