Roberto De Zerbi issues first verdict on Lewis Dunk and Brighton's senior stars ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham tests

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk and experienced midfielder Adam Lallana prepare for life under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi

De Zerbi looked calm and focussed as he was introduced to the media earlier this week and said he is impressed by Albion’s squad of players.

The Italian, who arrived on a four year contract after Graham Potter’s exit to Chelsea, admits he is not looking to make wholesale changes to a team that is fourth in the Premier League.

De Zerbi has a reputation for developing younger players but also stressed the importance of Albion’s senior professional such Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

"All those names you mention, they are very good but I do not divide the players by the age. It is are they good or not? I have seen a lot of our recent games and studied the players singularly.

"We have a lot of players with quality to try to put them in the best conditions in terms of to make the performance right like for example to play in one v one or to play, to attack in the right way so to put every single in the right conditions to play his best and when we don’t have the ball to take it [back] as fast as we can.”

Despite Albion’s lofty position De Zerbi insists there is room for improvement ahead of a testing October that includes fixtures against Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City.

“Perfection doesn’t exist, there is always something to improve,” said the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss. “I will bring something without making big changes but it’s always possible to get better and this is my goal.

"This is a big challenge, working in the most important league in the world. I’m proud to be here, in a club not in the Premier League for a long time but with a clear idea of what to do.