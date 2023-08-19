BREAKING
Roberto De Zerbi makes Brighton midfield transfer admission as sixth deal close

Brighton and Hove Albion are working on bringing in a replacement for Moises Caicedo.
By Derren Howard
Published 19th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

The Ecuador international ace left for Chelsea last week in a record £115m deal and Albion are now actively looking to reinvest some of that cash before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba continues to be a player of great interest, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher could also be an option for the Seagulls. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is though looking for a specialist defensive midfielder which could make Baleba a more tempting option.

The Cameroon international is just 19-years-of-age and has impressed since his arrival in Ligue 1. Brighton have already reportedly bid around £15m, plus £2m in add-ons but the French club are holding out for around £25m. Talks are said to be continuing, although Baleba has also been linked to Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

De Zerbi was asked yesterday – ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves – how the search for Caicedo's replacement is progressing. "We are working on the new midfielder, but I don't know the situation," said the Italian. He didn't refer to Baleba directly but added. "We are studying many midfielders."

