The Ecuador international ace left for Chelsea last week in a record £115m deal and Albion are now actively looking to reinvest some of that cash before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba continues to be a player of great interest, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher could also be an option for the Seagulls. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is though looking for a specialist defensive midfielder which could make Baleba a more tempting option.

The Cameroon international is just 19-years-of-age and has impressed since his arrival in Ligue 1. Brighton have already reportedly bid around £15m, plus £2m in add-ons but the French club are holding out for around £25m. Talks are said to be continuing, although Baleba has also been linked to Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.