Roberto De Zerbi makes Brighton transfer admission moments after Wolves stalemate

Roberto De Zerbi was quick to highlight the major problem in Brighton’s attack after the 0-0 stalemate with Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

The Seagulls played pretty well for the most part against a decent Wolves team and the point gained moved them to seventh in the league standings – above Manchester United.

But injuries and missing players continue to hinder De Zerbi’s men especially in wide attacking areas, where they are missing Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Kaoru Mitoma (Asian Cup) and Simon Adingra (AFCON).

Brighton have brought in Argentina youngster Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors for around £8m this transfer window but the Italian was coy when asked if further new faces will be arriving.

“We have no wingers,” De Zerbi said to TNT Sports moments after the 0-0 draw. “I think Barco is not a winger. We have to adapt depending on the characteristic of my players.

"Without Mitoma, without Enciso, without Ansu Fati, without March, without Adingra – we can't play with wingers. We have to change the tactical disposition on the pitch.

"When Barco arrive, maybe he can play left back but there is no winger and we have to change, adapt and find different solutions.”