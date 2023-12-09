Roberto De Zerbi makes defiant statement over lack of clean sheets - 'DNA is clear'

Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that altering his game-plan to achieve more clean sheets will have a negative effect on Brighton’s attacking players.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albion are without a Premier League clean sheet after 15 games this season.

Only Bournemouth, Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United have conceded more goals than Brighton (27) this season. However, only Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa have scored more than Albion’s 32 goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yes I am disappointed for the goals we are conceding [but] we have to think in another way,” De Zerbi told reporters before Brighton face Burnley at the Amex on Saturday (December 9).

Roberto De Zerbi said the match against relegation-threatened Burnley is ‘another crucial game’. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"We are scoring a lot of goals, if we win tomorrow we are sixth or seventh in the table.

“My question is if we concede less goals, do we score less goals? We have a clear style, we have a clear DNA.

"For sure, we can defend better, but the last four or five goals we have conceded from set-pieces, Nottingham [Forest], a penalty, Chelsea three set-pieces, Mbeumo scored a penalty on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we can do better, but we are scoring a lot of goals and our DNA is clear, we have players that prefer to attack. They have different characteristics.”

De Zerbi said the match against relegation-threatened Burnley is ‘another crucial game’.

"We can reach another, higher level in the table, in our confidence,” he said. “We are used to playing so many games in a row and it’s very important tomorrow.

“They [Burnley] have a clear idea, a clear style. I think they deserve more points, but it’s difficult for a small club when you are promoted from the Championship, the first year in the Premier League with young players, it’s difficult. But tomorrow for us it’s another tough game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his counterpart Vincent Kompany, De Zerbi added: “Kompany is another very good coach, but this season is a very difficult challenge for coaches, it’s more difficult to prepare.