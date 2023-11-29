Roberto De Zerbi makes honest ‘revenge’ admission ahead of crucial Europa League clash for Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion fell to a 3-2 defeat to Matias Almeyda's team back in October in what was their debut in European football.
Since then, the Seagulls have turned their fortunes around, now sit second in their group, and can secure their passage to the next stage of the competition with a win at Agia Sofia Stadium on Thursday. Despite that loss, De Zerbi is not seeking vengeance in this encounter.
He said ahead of the game: "AEK are a good team, with good players and a good coach. I have big respect for him [Almeyda] but all Europa League games are very tough. Tomorrow (Thursday) is a very important game, we need the three points. We need to win to keep us high up in the group.
"We know the quality of AEK very well, they have a lot of experience in this competition. For us, it was the first game in a European competition. I think we played a lot of the emotions, the attitude to win the game, the atmosphere, I think we didn't deserve to lose that game [at the Amex]. But playing against AEK is very tough. They know the right way to defend and they attack very quickly."
He added: "No, it's not a revenge game. In a Europa League group, you have to come first or second to go through. It can happen to win or lose. Tomorrow is a new game. We forgot that result in the Amex."
Brighton have seven points from four matches, three points ahead of AEK. Marseille sit top of the group with eight points to their name. The winner of the group will advance to the last 16 of the Europa League and the runner-up will take on a side who came third in their Champions League group.