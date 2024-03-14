Roberto De Zerbi makes interesting decisions as Brighton search for Europa League miracles; key duo miss out for Roma
Ahead of tonight’s match at the Amex Stadium, the Seagulls are 4-0 down against the Italian giants after a painful first leg in the round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico last week.
The odds are stacked against Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi but the Italian is keen for a better performance.
De Zerbi has made five changes to the team which beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday – and three changes to the side which was heavily beaten in Rome.
Starting in goal is Bart Verbruggen, whilst Pervis Estupinan and Adam Lallana also come into the team.
Speaking before the game, De Zerbi said: “We are not a big, big team – but we are not what we showed in Rome.
“We had the same chances to score at Roma but Roma deserved to win the game. I hope we can be better physically and we play with freedom mentally."
Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku misses out for Roma with a hip injury. Paula Dybala is only fit enough for the bench.
Albion: Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Julio Enciso; Danny Welbeck.
Substitutes: Igor, Webster, Moder, Baleba, Steele, Ferguson, Ansu Fati, Veltman, McGill, Buonanotte, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey
Roma: Svilar, Çelik, Mancini, Ndicka, Spinazzola, Bove, Cristante, Pellegrini, Zalewski, Baldanzi, Azmoun
Substitutes: Rui Patrício, Karsdorp, Llorente, Paredes, Dybala, Aouar, Pagano, Pisilli, Boer, Costa Cesco, Angelino, El Shaarawy