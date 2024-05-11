Roberto De Zerbi makes Jeremy Sarmiento claim and assesses goalkeeper prodigy
The Brighton boss said: “I followed him. I watched many games. He didn’t play so any games in the first XI but he was important for Ipswich. In West Bromwich the same, I think. He needs to play in a different context.“He can play No.10, he can play winger but he has to play a particular type of football. Ipswich and West Bromwich played in a good style. He can be important next season, but we have to analyse the squad, the new players, the players like Deniz Undav if he comes back or not, I don’t know.”
De Zerbi also revealed that two of Brighton’s young talented goalkeepers might be needed more next season. He said: “Beadle and Rushworth are both very good goalkeepers. Maybe in pre-season we start with both because Bart (Verbruggen) will play in Europe and Tom the Copa America with Canada. I will have much time to analyse both.”
