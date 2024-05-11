Roberto De Zerbi makes Jeremy Sarmiento claim and assesses goalkeeper prodigy

In a pre-match press conference before the Albion play away to Newcastle, Roberto De Zerbi spoke about the winger who’s been on loan at Premier League bound Ipswich.

The Brighton boss said: “I followed him. I watched many games. He didn’t play so any games in the first XI but he was important for Ipswich. In West Bromwich the same, I think. He needs to play in a different context.“He can play No.10, he can play winger but he has to play a particular type of football. Ipswich and West Bromwich played in a good style. He can be important next season, but we have to analyse the squad, the new players, the players like Deniz Undav if he comes back or not, I don’t know.”