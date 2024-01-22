Roberto De Zerbi makes one major change as Brighton return to Premier League action

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his team to face Wolves as Brighton return to Premier League action at the Amex Stadium tonight (Monday, January 22).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In their first home game of 2024, Brighton have made one change from the goalless draw in the league at West Ham on January 2.

Captain Lewis Dunk replaces Adam Webster in defence. Full-back Tariq Lamptey is back among the substitutes after recovering from a muscle injury suffered in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion are playing their first match since the 4-2 win at Stoke City in the FA Cup on January 6.

Igor Julio, who is unavailable for Brighton against Wolves, speaks with Joao Pedro before kick-off (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hopes his side’s two-week break in Dubai will pay off.

Whilst league wins have been in short supply for the Seagulls, they are unbeaten in their last four matches including an FA Cup third-round victory over Stoke in their most recent outing.

With injuries continuing to be an issue, De Zerbi hopes the fortnight away will stand his side in good stead for the immediate challenges they are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi told a press conference: “I think it has been a good period for us – we have worked not so many days, but we worked well and we didn’t lose any other players, which is important for us.

“Last season was very, very important for us, the period in Dubai, because we had the time to know and improve better, both the style and the relationship.”

On the injury front, Solly March continues to battle back from knee injury. De Zerbi said this week he is hopefully he can return before the end of the season.

Dutchman Joel Veltman is out with a knee problem and should return in around four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazilian defender Igor had hoped to be fit for this one against Wolves but is still struggling with a knock sustained against Tottenham on December 28.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati remains side-lined with a thigh problem picked up at Nottingham Forest last November but he is starting to train again.

Julio Enciso last featured in the reverse fixture at Wolves where he picked up a nasty knee injury. He should be back in mid-February.

Kaoru Mitoma is nursing a foot injury and is away at the Asian Cup with Japan. Simon Adingra is on duty at the AFCON with the Ivory Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Pascal Gross, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro

Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey.

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto.