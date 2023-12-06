Roberto De Zerbi makes Pascal Gross claim about Jack Hinshelwood - 'Can be the next'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Italian manager was speaking before Albion faced Brentford in the Premier League – in which 18-year-old started for the third successive game – and scored his first professional goal.
The Worthing-born defender has played as a full-back and a midfielder – showing his versatility, which is vital for De Zerbi as he frequently rotates his squad.
"It's crucial,” De Zerbi said. “I would like to have three, four Pascal Gross’. Three, four Jack Hinshelwoods. Same for Joel Veltman.
"They can play everywhere. I believe Pascal can play striker, winger, centre back. Hinshelwood the same.
"The only difference between them is the age. I think they are very close in terms of attitude. In terms of quality. Jack Hinshelwood can be the new Pascal Gross.”
Albion’s injury crisis has given academy graduates the chance to impress in the first-team.
Joshua Duffus, 18, made his debut as a second-half substitute at AEK Athens in the Europa League and Benicio Baker-Boaitey, 19, came on in the final stages at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.
De Zerbi was asked if this was a key positive from the season so far.
"Yes, it [gives] pride for me to give the young players a chance to play,” he replied.
"Especially if these players are coming from the academy. We can't forget, at Stamford Bridge, we played with one 2005, three 2004 because sometimes I'm asked how many games we didn't win in the Premier League.
"I think we can't forget the condition or the DNA of Brighton. We still need to compete. We want to compete. We can't forget it."