Roberto De Zerbi makes Scottish player transfer plea to Brighton after Billy Gilmour 'near crying' revelation
The midfielder put in a man of the match display in Albion's 1-0 win over Marseille on Thursday to ensure their passage into the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners.
The Scottish international was virtually flawless at the Amex, something Seagulls head coach De Zerbi thoroughly enjoyed.
The 44-year-old even went as far as saying he hopes to recruit more of the 22-year-old's compatriots to come to the Sussex outfit.
"Incredible, incredible performance. Incredible player, he is becoming top, top, top. He is Scottish and I would like more Scottish players," said the Italian.
After the match, former Brighton player Steve Sidwell said on TNT Sports that Gilmour had been "near enough crying" in pre-season as De Zerbi was practically breathing down his neck, demanding more from him.
While the former Chelsea midfielder has had his ups and downs, he is loving his time on the south coast.
"When I came back from pre-season he was like proper on me, and wanted more, standards high, how quick the pass was, less touches, quicker passing. He was totally on me," he said.
"Of course, I had good days and bad days but I was coming in and I knew I had to train hard. And now he's appreciating me more, saying well done, well done. To work under him has been amazing."