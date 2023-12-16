Roberto De Zerbi makes Scottish player transfer plea to Brighton after Billy Gilmour 'near crying' revelation

Roberto De Zerbi says he would like more Scottish players like the "incredible" Billy Gilmour at Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, interacts with Billy Gilmour

The midfielder put in a man of the match display in Albion's 1-0 win over Marseille on Thursday to ensure their passage into the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners.

The Scottish international was virtually flawless at the Amex, something Seagulls head coach De Zerbi thoroughly enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old even went as far as saying he hopes to recruit more of the 22-year-old's compatriots to come to the Sussex outfit.

"Incredible, incredible performance. Incredible player, he is becoming top, top, top. He is Scottish and I would like more Scottish players," said the Italian.

After the match, former Brighton player Steve Sidwell said on TNT Sports that Gilmour had been "near enough crying" in pre-season as De Zerbi was practically breathing down his neck, demanding more from him.

While the former Chelsea midfielder has had his ups and downs, he is loving his time on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came back from pre-season he was like proper on me, and wanted more, standards high, how quick the pass was, less touches, quicker passing. He was totally on me," he said.