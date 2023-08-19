Roberto De Zerbi names his 'best player on the pitch' as Brighton wallop Wolves

Solly March’s double helped Brighton climb to the top of the table after the 3pm kick-offs following a convincing 4-1 win at Wolves.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan put the Seagulls in charge, and March struck twice before substitute Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back for the home side.

Mitoma gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal, the Japan midfielder cutting inside and beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals inside the first six minutes of the second half, from Estupinan and March, had the visitors 3-0 ahead.

Julio Enciso impressed on his first start of the season at Wolves

March struck his second of the game and Brighton’s third in nine minutes to make it 4-0 after being teed up again by the superb Julio Enciso.

Wolves reduced the deficit in the 61st minute when substitute Hwang Hee-Chan headed home from a corner, with the goal standing after a VAR check.

But it was the performance of Enciso – who was selected ahead of record signing Joao Pedro – that caught De Zerbi’s eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mitoma is a top, top player and scored an incredible goal. March scored two goals and I think Enciso was the best player on the pitch. And our defenders played very well. It is not my work to speak about the national team but I think Solly is ready to play for the England team.”

The Italian added: "We are pleased for the result and the performance. I think we played very well until 4-0 and then we could have played better, and improved in mentality because we have a big target and to reach the target we have to play the same way for 90 minutes.”

Albion have a number of option this season from the bench which Brighton will need as they tackle the Premier League, the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. De Zerbi said: "I’m lucky to have such an incredible squad.