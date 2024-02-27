Roberto De Zerbi names the £8m January signing who will not play at Wolves despite injury crisis - 'we knew'
Brighton's January signing Valetin Barco will have to wait a while longer before making his first team debut.
Barco,19, arrived last month for around £8m from Boca Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year deal and has been training with the first team squad.
The left-sided Argentina under-23 international is tipped as one of South America's finest young talents and joined Brighton because of their track record of providing first team opportunities for emerging players.
South Americans Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both impressed at Brighton before earning lucrative moves to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, while Brazilians Joao Pedro and Igor, Argentina’s Facundo Buonanotte, Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan and Paraguay’s Julio Enciso are currently key members of Roberto De Zerbi's first team.
Brighton do have numerous injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's fifth round FA Cup clash at Wolves and their Premier League clash at Fulham this Saturday.
Left sided attacker Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), Joao Pedro (thigh) Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) Joel Veltman (unspecified) Danny Welbeck (unspecified) are all injured, while Billy Gilmour is suspended.
Barco however will have to remain patient as De Zerbi is reluctant to unleash him as the youngster adapts to a new country and a new style of play.
"We knew before the transfer market, one player from another country," De Zerbi said speaking to the press before Wednesday's trip to Wolves. "It is very tough for him, and we have to make him understand everything."