Roberto De Zerbi names two Brighton favourites who should be playing Champions League football

The Italian received his first taste of managing in Europe’s premier club competition while in charge of perennial Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021-22.

The 43-year-old steered the Miners to the group stages after battling past Belgian outfit Genk and French club Monaco in the qualifying phase.

But a less-than-favourable draw, which pitted them against Champions League royalty Real Madrid and Inter Milan as well as Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol, saw Shakhtar exit Europe after finishing bottom of their group.

Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that two Brighton & Hove Albion stars have the ability to be playing UEFA Champions League football. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Albion’s 4-1 humbling of Chelsea, and ex-Seagulls boss Graham Potter, De Zerbi admitted that two of the current Brighton crop had the quality to grace the continent’s biggest cup competition.

He said: “I think the qualities and development of [Solly] March is very important. I don’t know if, during his career, clubs playing in Europe were asking about his performances but he has 100 per cent the quality to play Tuesday and Wednesday – and on Tuesday and Wednesday you play [in the Champions League].

“He is complete. He has technical quality, physical quality, he’s a good guy, he’s a smart guy who understands [what I want] immediately.

“But its not only him [who could play in the Champions League]. [Lewis] Dunk is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad