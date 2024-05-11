Roberto De Zerbi picks his star Brighton performer after entertaining draw at Newcastle
and live on Freeview channel 276
In what was a raucous atmosphere in Tyneside, Albion took the lead after 18 minutes through Joel Veltman.
Newcastle equalised with the last kick of the first half after Sean Longstaff finished off a sublime team move.
Both sides threw caution to the wind in the second half but had to settle for a point.
In his post-match press conference, De Zerbi said: “Today I am very happy for Julio Enciso. He deserved to play a game like he played today.
“He didn't play [for a large part of] this season, like Evan Ferguson, and I'm sorry for that. We lost two big players for us. It was a big miss.”
De Zerbi picked Enciso, 20, in his starting line-up at Newcastle – despite earlier revealing the Brighton youngster was not in 'top condition'.
The Paraguay international had a big impact for Brighton off the bench against Aston Villa last weekend – helping his team to a 1-0 win.
After his latest promising performance, it seems he is rediscovering last season’s form as this one comes to a close after injury curtailed much of his campaign.
Asked if Enciso could feature at Copa America in June, De Zerbi said: “Yesterday evening, I met the coach of Paraguay.
"We spoke for ten minutes about Julio. I think it can important for him to play for his country. He has to be proud for every situation and every game at Copa America.
"He can improve physical condition and confidence to find the best condition to start in the next season. Next season is important for him because he lost too many games.
“Ferguson and Enciso finished were both crucial for us to reach the Europa League. This season, more or less they've never played and for us that's tough."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.