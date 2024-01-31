Roberto De Zerbi pinpoints Brighton silver lining after Luton Town drubbing as Crystal Palace clash looms

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion fell behind within the first 30 seconds of the contest at Kenilworth Road thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s opener and two minutes later the visitors were 2-0 down when Chiedozie Ogbene knocked the ball past the onrushing Jason Steele.

Striker Adebayo scored either side of half time to complete the rout as the Seagulls were ruthlessly cut apart on Tuesday night at the Premier League newcomers.

Head coach De Zerbi says they have to remember this horror show but also move on quickly ahead of Saturday’s home clash against bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

"We did not play. It was a blackout. We have to remember this day. We played badly, not one player played well, and our substitutes too. Everyone has to take responsibility,” he said.

"Luton played a great game. We knew how difficult this game would be. I feel sorry for the fans. We are all responsible, myself first of all. We are suffering from this result more than people can think."