Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on four Brighton players ahead of World Cup

The Italian was speaking following Albion’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (November 13), the club’s final game before the six-week international break for the most prestigious competition in world football.

Despite taking the lead within the first minute through Alexis Mac Allister, the Seagulls succumbed to their fourth defeat in seven games after two Danny Ings strikes were enough to give the Villans all three points.

Post-match, De Zerbi confirmed that experienced midfielder Adam Lallana was suffering with a hamstring problem, having been taken off just five minutes into the game.

De Zerbi also explained that Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Webster were missing from yesterday’s matchday squad with illness, as Danny Welbeck returned to the side and Levi Colwill made his first league start of the season.

The 43-year-old said: “It was very difficult to lose Lallana after Webster and Mitoma. Mitoma was in a brilliant moment in terms of scoring, quality of play. Webster too.

"Colwill played a fantastic game. Ensisco and Welbeck played well, they can play better for sure. It’s a fight for them. Losing Lallana was a crucial moment in the game. [It is a] Hamstring problem, I think but I don’t know.”

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento was also not included in the matchday squad, with De Zerbi saying the 20-year-old was still recovering from a knock he picked up in Brighton’s 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

Sarmineto is expected to be named in Ecuador's 26-man squad for the World Cup later today, alongside Albion teammates Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán, and De Zerbi confirmed the young player would be available to play in La Tri’s first game against hosts Qatar this Sunday (November 20).

De Zerbi said: “Sariamento had a problem after Arsenal. He couldn’t play. Yes I think he can go and play [at the World Cup]. Another two, three days to recover. Yes I think he’ll be able to play.”