Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on four Brighton stars ahead of Manchester City clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seagulls have been on a poor run of form of late. Albion have picked up just six points from a possible 21, and have not won in the league since March 10.

Brighton have been hampered by the loss of key men during this period – and that looks set to continue as they prepare to face title-chasing City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi confirmed that two players have been ruled out for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Brighton manager during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupiñán will miss the remaining games of the season.

And De Zerbi revealed the Republic of Ireland international had been playing through the pain barrier.

He said: “He felt pain in the ankle a lot of time and he tried to move on, to play with pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at the end he preferred to stop and to think about next season.

“Pervis is finished for the season. [He has hurt his] calf.”