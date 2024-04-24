Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on four Brighton stars ahead of Manchester City clash
The Seagulls have been on a poor run of form of late. Albion have picked up just six points from a possible 21, and have not won in the league since March 10.
Brighton have been hampered by the loss of key men during this period – and that looks set to continue as they prepare to face title-chasing City.
De Zerbi confirmed that two players have been ruled out for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.
Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupiñán will miss the remaining games of the season.
And De Zerbi revealed the Republic of Ireland international had been playing through the pain barrier.
He said: “He felt pain in the ankle a lot of time and he tried to move on, to play with pain.
“But at the end he preferred to stop and to think about next season.
“Pervis is finished for the season. [He has hurt his] calf.”
The Italian also confirmed that the club would assess Julio Enciso ahead of City’s visit, but defender Adam Webster is available for selection.
