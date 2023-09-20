BREAKING
Roberto De Zerbi provides Solly March and Evan Ferguson injury updates ahead of AEK Athens

Brighton and Hove Albion had two key injury questions ahead of their crunch Europa League clash against AEK Athens at the AMerican Express Stadium, 8pm
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Solly March and Evan Ferguson are available to face AEK Athens on Thursday night.

March, 28, missed the 3-1 victory at Man United last Saturday with a ‘minor muscle issue’ and Ferguson, who scored a hat-trick against Newcastle just prior to the international break, has been managing a knee injury.

Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad during the break and was only fit enough for a place on the bench at Old Trafford. Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who made his debut from the bench at Man United, is also fit enough to start – if selected.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion is available to play against AEK Athens having recovered from injurySolly March of Brighton & Hove Albion is available to play against AEK Athens having recovered from injury
De Zerbi said: “I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”

On March, the Italian head coach added: “Solly plays tomorrow.”

De Zerbi also has a big call to make on Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuador international missed out at Man United due to fatigue following a tiring international break. Tariq Lamptey more than filled the void at left back at Old Trafford and claimed two assists.

"Tariq is a very important player he can play in the right and the left without a problem. He is one player and to compete in four competitions we need two players for each position and Tariq is always positive and he has a great attitude and qualities and for sure he can be important this season.”

