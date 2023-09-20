Roberto De Zerbi provides Solly March and Evan Ferguson injury updates ahead of AEK Athens

Brighton and Hove Albion had two key injury questions ahead of their crunch Europa League clash against AEK Athens at the AMerican Express Stadium, 8pm

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Solly March and Evan Ferguson are available to face AEK Athens on Thursday night.

March, 28, missed the 3-1 victory at Man United last Saturday with a ‘minor muscle issue’ and Ferguson, who scored a hat-trick against Newcastle just prior to the international break, has been managing a knee injury.

Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad during the break and was only fit enough for a place on the bench at Old Trafford. Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who made his debut from the bench at Man United, is also fit enough to start – if selected.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion is available to play against AEK Athens having recovered from injury

De Zerbi said: “I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”

On March, the Italian head coach added: “Solly plays tomorrow.”

De Zerbi also has a big call to make on Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuador international missed out at Man United due to fatigue following a tiring international break. Tariq Lamptey more than filled the void at left back at Old Trafford and claimed two assists.

