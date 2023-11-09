BREAKING

Roberto De Zerbi provides update after Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan and James Milner suffer concerning injuries at Ajax

Roberto De Zerbi gave a reassuring update after Brighton suffered a concerning triple injury blow during the historic 2-0 win at Ajax in the Europa League.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Nov 2023, 21:18 GMT
Goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra secured back-to-back wins – and consecutive clean sheets – over Dutch giants Ajax.

It was almost a perfect night but defenders Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupnian and James Milner suffered concerning-looking injuries.

Milner, the most experienced player in the squad, suffered a knock in the first-half and was unable to continue. The captain, Dunk – who was named in the latest England squad – pulled up with a groin injury before the half-time whistle.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk – who was named in the latest England squad – pulled up with a groin injury before the half-time whistle. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)Brighton captain Lewis Dunk – who was named in the latest England squad – pulled up with a groin injury before the half-time whistle. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
He tried to carry on but did not emerge for the second-half, with Igor taking his place. Estupinan, who was making his return from a long-term muscle injury, had to leave the field just 12 minutes after replacing Mahmoud Dahoud.

Addressing the three injuries post-match, De Zerbi said: "I think they are not so important injuries, I hope.

"But anyway we have to find different solutions in terms of players because it is very tough this season.

"I I knew before the season [it] could be so difficult, so tough and in this moment it is very tough [to] find the first 11.

"But Sunday we have a crucial game for us [against Sheffield United].

"We want to go back to a win, a victory at home with our fans. They have to help us because we are very tired but we need three points and we will be enough to try [to get] the victory on Sunday."

