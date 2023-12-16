Roberto De Zerbi reveals Brighton's turning point that kickstarted Europa League run

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed when the turning point for his side was during their Europa League campaign.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion lost their first-ever game in Europe in a 3-2 loss to AEK Athens at the Amex back in October and then found themselves 2-0 down against Marseille after 20 minutes in Stade Vélodrome in their next fixture.

The Seagulls conceded two goals in as many minutes against the French side and it seemed their European dream would end early. However, Brighton looked like a completely different outfit in the second half and earned a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi's men won four straight group games after that night and the Italian said that is the moment where his players' mentality changed for the better.

"After the second goal we conceded in Marseille because in the first game against AEK at home I think we deserved to win but we lost. We started the Marseille game losing 2-0 after 20 minutes, playing very badly," he said after his side's 1-0 win over Marseille on Thursday.

"After that moment we changed everything; our mentality and our confidence. We spoke at half time in the dressing room and in the second half we deserved to get a point. After that game we won four games in a row but with four clean sheets. That is an incredible result."