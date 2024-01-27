Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Brighton saw off Sheffield United in a seven-goal FA Cup thriller.

In an impressive 5-2 win, the Brazilian took his goal tally for the season to 18, with two composed penalties and a superb finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facundo Buonanotte opened the scoring with a sensational long-range strike and Danny Welbeck came off the bench to put the cherry on top of the cake.

Joao Pedro has thrived for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We played very well,” Roberto De Zerbi told reporters, post-match.

"We are disappointed and sad for the two goals we conceded in the first half.

"We have to improve and work harder. We made two mistakes.

"First half we deserved to win 2/3-0. But two goals made it an unfair result I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro stole headlines as his exceptional scoring record continued. The £30m signing from Watford has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

“I consider Joao Pedro to be big potential player,” De Zerbi said.

"My expectation is bigger than what he is showing. He is playing very well and scoring a lot of goals but he can reach a higher level. I push for it.

“I am working to improve my players. I want them to be better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian made similar comments in his interview with BBC Sport.

He said: “We can improve in the situations where we conceded.

"We deserved to win without those goals. We were playing very well in the first half.

"If we want to compete at a high level we can't concede two goals like this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result sees Albion move onto the fifth round of the FA Cup, as they aim to right the wrongs of last season’s heart-breaking semi-final defeat.

De Zerbi told the BBC: “It's too early to speak about trophies for sure.