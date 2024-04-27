Roberto De Zerbi reveals two star players available in injury update before Brighton play Bournemouth

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans.

Following their 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, April 25. Brighton see themselves in 12th position with 44 points. They’ve struggled with form since January, and their last win in the Premier League was in March against Nottingham Forest 1-0, thanks to an own goal. AFC Bournemouth are in from of the Seagulls in 11th place with 44 points.

In a pre-match press conference before the fixture, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi spoke about Brighton’s injury situation for the match.

He said: “Billy Gilmour will be available, but we have lost Jan Paul Van Hecke (for this match). I don’t know how much time or how many games, but he can’t play, it’s a muscular hamstring injury. James Milner no, Tariq Lamptey no. We have eight injured players.”

De Zerbi additionally revealed that Julio Enciso could be available to play a part of the game. He added: “Julio Enciso is not part of this (injury list). He cannot play 90 minutes, but he can play a part of the game I hope.”