Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the 4-0 loss to Roma is a lesson for all at the club – including chairman Tony Bloom.

First-half goals by Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku put the visitors on the ropes in at the Stadio Olimpico and worse was to follow after the break with Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante able to score in quick succession to essentially kill the tie.

De Zerbi, speaking to after the match, said the painful result made it clear to everyone at the club, from chairman Bloom, to the players and also himself on how they must improve in future.

"Today we paid for our mistakes. From the owners to the coaches to the players.”

The Italian, who guided Albion to the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history, added: “We created a lot of chances - the same perhaps in numbers - but Roma played with a different speed and habits to win the game. It’s the first time Brighton played in the Europa League last 16 – it’s a big level for us but I know we played 20% less than our potential.