Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi stressed the importance of adding to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Albion kick-off their season tomorrow against newly-promoted Luton Town at the American Express Stadium tomorrow. Last season the Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Since then Albion have lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while Levi Colwill returned to Chelsea after a successful season loan at Brighton. Moises Caicedo also looks certain to leave one way or the other. Liverpool have agreed a £111m fee with the Seagulls for the Ecuador international but Caicedo has since stated he wants to move to Chelsea.

So far Chelsea have refused to match Albion's valuation and the saga looks set to continue for the next few days at least. In the meantime De Zerbi has a match to prepare for as they start the new Premier League season against the Hatters.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing to face Luton Town at the American Express Stadium tomorrow

So far Brighton have brought in defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina for around £15m and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16m. Midfielders Mo Dahoud and James Milner arrived on free transfers and Joao Pedro has looked sharp in pre-season following his £30m record arrival from Watford. Winger Simon Adingra has added to De Zerbi's attacking options and the club remain in advanced talks with Ajax's £35m playmaker Mo Kudus. Manchester City's young talent Cole Palmer also remains on the radar of Brighton.

Much still depends on the Caicedo siuation and De Zerbi knows the midfield area – where Mac Allister and Caicdo excelled last season – will need adding to before the end of the window on September 1.

“I have already forgotten Caicedo. We are not enough to start the season,” said the Italian. “We have to complete the squad. I want players, if they want to come here. We are Brighton we achieved a big target [qualifying for Europa League], the same as Liverpool and better than Chelsea.

"I would like players proud to play in Brighton. We cannot lose the most important thing, which is soul and spirit. The coach and quality of player is not enough to achieve the big target.