Roberto De Zerbi said Kaoru Mitoma is ‘one of the best wingers in the world’, after the fan favourite signed a new long-term contract at Brighton amid interest from Barcelona.

Mitoma signed a new four-year contract that runs until June 2027.

“I am really delighted for Kaoru, for the extension of his contract,” De Zerbi told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday, before his Albion team travels to Manchester City.

“It’s very important for the future because Kaoru is one of the best players in our team.”

De Zerbi was asked if has spoken with Mitoma ‘about what he can achieve at Brighton’.

"Score 20, 25 goals, I think,” the Italian quipped.

"Kaoru can improve when coming inside between the lines of the pitch.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan of his talented attacker Kaoru Mitoma. Photo: GLYN KIRK / Getty Images

“When he is wider, when he tries one-to-one or tries to attack the space, he is one of the best wingers in the world.

“I think his improvement is when he comes inside, when he receives the ball between the lines. He has to improve in body shape as the assist man and the last part of the pitch, to score more goals.

“He has the quality to score 20 goals.”

De Zerbi confirmed Mitoma is fit enough to play at the Etihad on Saturday after missing Japan’s friendly wins over Canada and Tunisia.

The forward, who has played more football than any of his Brighton teammates this season (905 minutes), was left out due to his ‘physical condition’, according to Japan's official website.