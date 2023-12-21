Roberto De Zerbi sets Evan Ferguson demand ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Gabriel of Arsenal

The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years, hurtling through Albion's youth ranks to becoming a first-team regular in a couple of years.

Last season, it seemed to all come naturally to the former Bohemians forward, who swapped the Irish team for the Sussex outfit in January 2021, as he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances.

While the 19-year-old is still on track to hit double figures this term, his goal return of six in 21 games is not as impressive. Ahead of the Seagulls' trip to bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Thursday, head coach De Zerbi wants more from the teenager in attack.

"For the young, young players you can expect different types of performances. There is a time when they play very well, they score," he said.

"In a different moment, they can suffer. In the last two months, Evan has suffered through injury, through other things. But he can play better and the level of Evan is higher than what he’s playing in this moment.

"But we have to help him, he has to help himself, to understand the player he can be. He is very young, he is like my son. I want to do everything to help him, he can become a great player for sure."

