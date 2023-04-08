Brighton and Hove Albion announce their starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi opted for the experience of Danny Welbeck in attack as teenage striker Evan Ferguson dropped to the bench.

Ferguson has been excellent this season and netted his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign with a clever backheel at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

De Zerbi praised his young striker after the 2-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium but stressed Ferguson still needes to improve his overall game.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is targeting Champions League qualification this season

The Italian coach opted for the guile and experience of Welbeck to face Spurs, who are fifth and four points above the Seagulls.

It's a vital match for both teams as they jostle with Man United and Newcastle for a place in the top four.

The only other change from the Brighton team that beat Bournemouth is Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill who returns to the XI in place of Adam Webster.

Colwill has impressed on loan from Chelsea, while De Zerbi continues to manage Webster's minutes on the pitch after a number of injury issues this term.

Moises Caicado and Alexis Mac Allister are both fit enough to start despite both hobbling off in the second half at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Tariq Lamptey remains out with a knee issue, Jermey Sarmineto misses out with his foot problem while Adam Lallana (thigh) and Moder (knee) are long term absentees.

Tottenham are unchanged from Monday’s draw at Everton for the visit of Brighton.

