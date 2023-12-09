Roberto De Zerbi springs three big surprises as Brighton team confirmed for Burnley test

There’s three big names on the bench as Brighton and Hove Albion host Burnley at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023, in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion FC play Burnley FC at the Amex Stadium at 3 pm today, with the line-ups showing that the Brighton boss is keen to give three big players for The Seagulls a rest.

Namely, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour and young talent Jack Hinshelwood have been rested on the bench for this fixture. The line-up for the Albion is as follows: Bart Verbruggen (GK), Lewis Dunk (Captain), James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson and Jan Paul Van Hecke.

The Burnley line-up includes James Trafford (GK), Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill (Captain) Jay Rodriguez, Sander Berge, Vitnho, Zeki Amdouni and Wilson Odobert.

Subs for the Albion are Jason Steele (GK), Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Benicio Baker-Boaitey and Mark O’Mahony.

Players on the bench for Burnley are Arjanet Muric (GK), Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Mjalmar Ekdal, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Han-Noah, Massengo.