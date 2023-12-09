Roberto De Zerbi springs three big surprises as Brighton team confirmed for Burnley test
Brighton and Hove Albion FC play Burnley FC at the Amex Stadium at 3 pm today, with the line-ups showing that the Brighton boss is keen to give three big players for The Seagulls a rest.
Namely, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour and young talent Jack Hinshelwood have been rested on the bench for this fixture. The line-up for the Albion is as follows: Bart Verbruggen (GK), Lewis Dunk (Captain), James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson and Jan Paul Van Hecke.
The Burnley line-up includes James Trafford (GK), Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill (Captain) Jay Rodriguez, Sander Berge, Vitnho, Zeki Amdouni and Wilson Odobert.
Subs for the Albion are Jason Steele (GK), Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Benicio Baker-Boaitey and Mark O’Mahony.
Players on the bench for Burnley are Arjanet Muric (GK), Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Mjalmar Ekdal, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Han-Noah, Massengo.
In the pre-match press conference, Roberto De Zerbi commented the style of Burnley and Vincent Kompany. He said: “They have a clear idea, a clear style. I think they deserve more points, but it’s difficult for a small club when you are promoted from the Championship, the first year in the Premier League with young players, it’s difficult. But tomorrow for us it’s another tough game.”