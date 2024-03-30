Roberto De Zerbi to Liverpool: Anfield great played for Jurgen Klopp and De Zerbi – here's the verdict
Former Liverpool star and current Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana believes Roberto De Zerbi can be Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.
Lallana has the unique perspective of having played under Klopp at Liverpool and has spent the last two seasons with De Zerbi at Brighton.
De Zerbi – who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 – has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield, especially now Xabi Alonso confirmed he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.
Eighth-placed Brighton travel to Liverpool tomorrow, where Liverpool fans can get another close-up look at De Zerbi.
Speaking last month to TalkSport, Lallana said: "It wouldn't surprise me [if De Zerbi goes to Liverpool]. I think all the clubs are looking at Roberto.
"In my eyes, he is one of the best coaches in the world. We will see. It's like a domino effect with these managers at the moment, managers are always under pressure wherever you go.
I don't know if that puts you off going into that after, but that's just the world we live in.
"I think the [Liverpool] squad for whoever takes the job is amazing. The transition from the era when I was there, when you've got Salah, Mane, Firmino, Henderson, Gini — it's a different Liverpool now. It's exciting for whoever takes the job next, they can put their own stamp on it."
