Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool star and current Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana believes Roberto De Zerbi can be Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Lallana has the unique perspective of having played under Klopp at Liverpool and has spent the last two seasons with De Zerbi at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi – who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 – has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield, especially now Xabi Alonso confirmed he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is linked with a move to Liverpool

Eighth-placed Brighton travel to Liverpool tomorrow, where Liverpool fans can get another close-up look at De Zerbi.

Speaking last month to TalkSport, Lallana said: "It wouldn't surprise me [if De Zerbi goes to Liverpool]. I think all the clubs are looking at Roberto.

"In my eyes, he is one of the best coaches in the world. We will see. It's like a domino effect with these managers at the moment, managers are always under pressure wherever you go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don't know if that puts you off going into that after, but that's just the world we live in.