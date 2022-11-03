Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi may consider recalling striker Danny Welbeck to face Wolves in the Premier League this Saturday

De Zerbi was forced into a change for the thrilling 4-1 win against Chelsea last week as Danny Welbeck called in sick. Welbeck previously had been a starter in each of De Zerbi's matches in charge prior to the win against Graham Potter's team.

Despite not hitting the target this season, Welbeck had been in decent form and provided a focal point for the Albion attack and created space for the likes of Leo Trossard to flourish.

Welbeck, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 55-man list for the Qatar World Cup earlier this week, is set to be fit for this Saturday and will be determined to feature at Wolves. His inclusion however is not quite so straight forward.

Trossard, who has five goals in six outings under De Zerbi, was excellent against Chelsea and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma also impressed on his return from an ankle injury.

Mitoma has been electric from the bench in the early stages of the season and had been pushing for a starting role but his progress was halted by his injury sustained at Brentford.

The attacker was a surprise inclusion from the start against Chelsea and caused Potter's team no-end of problems with his probing runs, close control and crisp passing.

Against Chelsea, the balance De Zerbi's team looked good with Mitoma and Trossard combining well and the head coach could be reluctant to tinker with that at Wolves.

The could also be a starting role for Pervis Estupinan once more at Molineux. The Ecuador international played his best game yet in an Albion shirt against Chelsea and impressed his teammate and countryman Moises Caicedo.

“The truth is in every game he has played he has shown why he is here,” Caicedo said to the Albion website. “I feel very good for him, very happy, because he is doing really well in matches – and during the week [in training] as well.

“He is a very dangerous player on the flanks but he also knows how to defend well and I have a good understanding with him.”

Defender Joel Veltman remains an injury concern who missed the Chelsea match and continues to struggle with a calf issues. Lewis Dunk, also named in Southgate's 55 this week, is expected to be fit despite De Zerbi revealing he played against Chelsea with a slight knee problem.