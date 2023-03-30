It was Harold Wilson that said a week in politics is a long time... well six months or so in the EPL can be like light years.

Septemer 8 was the day our dear old Queen left us, and the day Graham Potter departed the Albion.

While he wasn’t short of detractors, I was one for starters, there’s no denying that with the squad assembled, last season’s final position and the excellent start to this campaign meant he was arguably at the top of the list of all time Albion managers. Was being the operative word.

Because just over six months later Graham Potter has been well and truly usurped in that catergory. How did Roberto De Zerbi register on the Albion radar, while not being picked by any of our EPL rivals?

Roberto De Zerbi applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Brighton and Crystal Palace | Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Without really physically adding to Potter’s squad, he instilled an almost world-beating confidence into almost each and every squad member (although literally having a genuine ‘world beater’ in your starting line-up obviously helps).

A case in point is Solly March, a bit part player under Potter potential match winner under RDZ.

Especially for the members of the Albion faithful still harbouring a grudge (please note, none of us need to anymore) Potter is well and truly yesterday’s man.

Consigned to the history books, he was a pale imitation of the current incumbent of the Amex home dugout. For the Albion that day back in September it truly was a case of ‘The King is dead, long live the King’.

Meanwhile I’ve been well and truly buoyed this week during the ongoing meltdown at White Hart Lane.

With Antonio Conte gone, and without any clear replacement in place, it’s clear that RDZ is on Spurs’ radar. However allied to that is the revelation through the Chelsea annual accounts as to how much it cost to prize Potter away from the Amex. If Spurs want RDZ he won’t come cheap, but more than that I firmly believe he doesn’t want to go anywhere at the moment.

There is a quest for European football to oversee and a FA Cup semi-final on the horizon. Why would you want to? Especially going to Spurs, a team that could yet finish below the Albion?

It’s part and parcel of football that managers come and go, but not for the moment: RDZ is not only doing all the right things on the pitch he’s saying the right things off of it. Long may it continue.