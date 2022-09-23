Roberto De Zerbie's first six matches: When and where do Brighton play Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea

The 43-year-old was named as the new Albion head coach last Sunday, signing a four-year-deal and replacing Graham Potter, who left the south coast to join Chelsea on September 8.

The Italian has had the benefit of the international break, giving him two weeks to assess his squad before his first competitive game as Seagulls boss.

However, De Zerbi has not had any luck with his first month of matches. By the end of October, Brighton will have played four of the ‘big six’ Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea.

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager by Tony Bloom on Sunday (September 18)

Next Saturday, Albion travel to Anfield for De Zerbi’s inaugural game, for a 3pm kick off with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have been unbeatable for many teams when playing at home in the last four seasons, but Brighton find themselves unbeaten at the iconic ground in their last two visits.

Last season, the Seagulls came from two goals behind to secure a point in a pulsating 2-2 draw and claimed a famous 1-0 victory in the 2020/2021 thanks to a Steven Alzate goal.

The following weekend, Albion welcome Tottenham to the Amex Stadium on October 8, with Antonio Conte’s side looking impressive in the opening weeks of the season.

Brighton are currently fourth in the Premier League table, having won four of the first six league games, sitting above Chelsea, Manchester Untied and Liverpool.

However, many are fearing that this game will not go ahead, after RMT declared that that railway workers will walkout across the country on the same day in their ongoing fight over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Brighton will then feature on Friday Night Football when they travel to West London to face Brentford on October 14.

Four days later, De Zerbi’s side will be back in action at the Amex Stadium against struggling Nottingham Forest.

The Brighton manager will look to take maximum points from those games, before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face champions Manchester City.

De Zerbi said earlier this week that he is good friends with City manager Pep Guardiola, who contacted him to congratulate the 43-year-old on his new job.

However, Albion fans can not expect the Spaniard to be so kind to their side on October 22, as City continue their quest to win a fifth Premier League title in six years.

Finally, on October 29, former Brighton boss Potter returns to the south coast in the opposition dugout, when Albion take on Chelsea at 3pm.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel, after the German was sacked following the Blues 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Englishmen’s first game as manager in West London was also a European game, drawing 1-1 against Red Bull Salzburg.