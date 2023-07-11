Roberto De Zerbi's 32-man Brighton squad for USA pre-season friendlies predicted - including latest Chelsea transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion will head to America this month as they prepare for Premier League and Europa League football next season

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be busy assessing his squad this week ahead of the Premier League Summer Series in America that starts on July 22.

The pre-season trip to the East Coast will form a vital part of Albion’s preparations as they ready the squad for their first ever foray into Europa League football, alongside the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

It’s a huge challenge for the Seagulls and one that was made even harder having lost the talents of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool earlier window for an initial fee of £35m. Moises Caicedo also looks set to exit as the midfielder puts the final touches on his £80m plus move to Chelsea.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing his squad for the Premier League Summer Series

Brighton have boosted the squad with the free transfer arrivals of James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, while striker Joao Pedro joined at the start of the window for a club record £30m from Watford. The Seagulls also added to their options between the sticks with the £16m signing of Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.

The club also remain in talks to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who impressed during his season loan at the American Express Stadium last season. The trip to America will be a chance to integrate the new players into the squad and provide a chance for Albion’s talented youngsters impress De Zerbi.

The first match of the Premier League summer series is against Chelsea on Saturday, July 22 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. They then head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta to face Brentford on July 26 before taking on Newcastle at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey on Friday, July 28.

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign kicks-off against Luton Town on August 12 at the Amex Stadium and Matchday One in the Europa League is Thursday, September 22. The draw for the group stages of the Europa is on September 1 – the same day as the summer transfer window closes.

Here’s Brighton’s predicted squad for the Premier League Summer Series: Goalkeepers: Jason Steele, Bart Verbruggen, Tom McGill.

Defence: Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ed Turns, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Joe Veltman, Levi Colwill, Ed Turns.

Midfield: Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Pascal Gross, Yasin Ayari, Steven Alzate, James Milner, Facundo, Buonanotte, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Marc Leonard, Jeremy Sarmiento.

