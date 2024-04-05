Roberto De Zerbi's Arsenal statement is bad news for title rivals Liverpool and Man City

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, believes Arsenal are the best team this season

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his belief Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League ahead of Saturday evening’s showdown at the Amex Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side travel to the south coast amid an intense three-way battle at the top of the table with leaders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City.

De Zerbi expressed his opinion the Gunners are the division’s standout team following Albion’s 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in December.

Asked if he still holds that view, the Italian replied: “Yes. Liverpool are another great team, different characteristics, different characteristic of the players, different style; City are close with the style of Arsenal. But I think when Arsenal play well, it’s very tough for all.

“You can understand my words because Arsenal won 3-1 against Liverpool (in February), won against City at home (in October), in the Champions League they are doing very well.”

Speaking of Gunners boss Arteta, De Zerbi added: “I have big respect for his job.

“His style is clear. They play always with a big intensity, with courage and he’s a great manager.”

Arsenal sit second in the table, two points below Jurgen Klopp’s pacesetters and one ahead of third-placed City, having also progressed to a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.