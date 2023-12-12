Brighton and Arsenal have rotated their goalkeepers this season but the Gunners are getting far more coverage over this selection dilemma.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta shakes hands with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi

Albion have gone back and forth between Jason Steele and summer signing Bart Verbruggen in between the sticks, whereas David Raya has largely been preferred to Aaron Ramsdale at the north London side. So, how are they all faring?

Net World Sports has crunched the numbers to see how they have performed so far and has predicted how many goals the keepers will concede this season.

For the Seagulls, Verbruggen, who has started seven Premier League games this term compared to Steele's nine, is expected to be at fault for 4.84 goals this season whereas the 33-year-old could be responsible for 8.36.

Verbruggen or Steele? Data backs clear winner in Brighton’s goal

So far, Steele has let in 17 goals and is expected to let in 40 over the course of the campaign, whereas Verburggen has conceded 11 and is predicted to concede a further 26. Both are in the bottom five for the Premier League's keepers and Verbruggen, 21, has a save percentage of 67.9 in the English top-flight in 2023/24, whereas Steele is down at 62.2.

Brighton head coach De Zerbi likes his goalkeepers to play out from the back and while Steele is excellent with the ball at his feet, it appears the Dutchman is a safer pair of hands in goal. As time goes by, that may come into his thinking on who should be the first-choice stopper.

At Arsenal, Raya, ranks in the bottom five worst-performing keepers this season (as do Ramsdale, Verbruggen, and Steele), with the stats suggesting he could be responsible for letting in 3.96 goals which could be key come the end of the season.

However, the Spaniard, who is on a season-long loan from Brentford but is expected to sign permanently for Arsenal eventually, still has a better save percentage than Ramsdale (64.3% vs 60%), who has been usurped as the club's number one.