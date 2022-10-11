Roberto De Zerbi's dream Brighton line-up vs Brentford if Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey start –player gallery
New Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admits he faces a tough task to get all his creative players on the field after Kaoru Mitoma's impressive cameo from the bench against Tottenham.
The Japan international has impressed as a second half substitute against Liverpool and Spurs and is pushing hard for a starting role this Friday at Brentford.
So far, De Zerbi has opted for Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard as his main attacking threat with Solly March and Pervis Estupiñán providing width from the flanks.
Mitoma's displays however maybe enough to convince De Zerbi into a reshuffle in order to accommodate the dynamic 25-year-old.
Tariq Lamptey is another also looking for increased game time. The wing back can add some pace and added excitement to the team but – like Mitoma – has so far been limited to bursts from the bench.
“Mitoma is a very good player," De Zerbi said. "He and Adam Lallana changed the game against Liverpool and this was the same.
“I want to find a way to put on the pitch all the players who have quality - but I can only play 11.
“He is a great guy, a great player and in the future we can change positions – not style – but it’s difficult to find the best solution because (Leandro) Trossard is a very good player, (Solly) March too.”
Here's how Albion could line-up with a 3-4-2-1 at Brentford - if Mitoma and Lamptey are included.