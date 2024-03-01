Roberto De Zerbi's latest contract update amid Man United and Liverpool link will worry Brighton fans

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager, addressed speculation on his future

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said he may remain at the club beyond this season following speculation over his future.

The 44-year-old Italian has been linked with Liverpool – who are looking to appoint a new manager in the summer due to the pending departure of Jurgen Klopp – Manchester United and Barcelona.

De Zerbi, whose side play at Fulham on Saturday, told a press conference: “I have only Brighton in my head.

“I would like to finish the season in the best way with our young players – to compete and win as many games as we can.”

When pressed on whether he would remain in his current role next season, he added: “Yes, I have a contract. I have decided nothing. My focus is on Brighton – 100 per cent.”

Brighton are still in the hunt for back-to-back top-six finishes under De Zerbi, who signed a four-year contract when he replaced Graham Potter in the role in September 2022.

The Seagulls will bid to close the five-point gap between themselves and sixth-placed Manchester United, whose derby clash at Manchester City is on Sunday.

De Zerbi said he was “very, very happy” when confirming teenage striker Evan Ferguson, plus defenders Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman would return to contention for the game at Craven Cottage.

They all missed the midweek FA Cup defeat at Wolves, as did the suspended Billy Gilmour, who will sit out the second game of a three-match ban after his straight red card in the recent home draw against Everton.

Brighton’s squad has been hit by a string of injuries this season, with the latest blow coming this week when it was confirmed Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma will miss the rest of the season due to a back injury.

With Danny Welbeck only available to play “part of the game” on Saturday, De Zerbi will still be without Joao Pedro (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot).

“This is part of football and we move on,” De Zerbi said: “We play better to win (Saturday’s) game. We want to keep this level on the table.

“The focus is to win the game and we have to play with fresh players.”