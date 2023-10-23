Roberto De Zerbi's left-back options to face Ajax and Fulham after Solly March and Pervis Estupinan blow
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the injury to Solly March was the 'worst thing' after their 2-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.
March, went down in the second half after twisting his right knee and had to be stretchered off.
It's a huge blow for the player and the team as De Zerbi is already without established left back Pervis Estupinan, who sustained an injury at Aston Villa earier this month.
Brighton face Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night and this Sunday they are back in Premier League action as they welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium.
Here's the options to cover at left back for the vital matches ahead...