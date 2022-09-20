Roberto De Zerbi's new look Brighton starting XI and subs to face Liverpool – IF latest tactical reports are accurate
Roberto De Zerbi will have some valuable time to get to know his players after he was appointed as Brighton’s new head coach last Sunday.
The 43-year-old Italian, who was most recently in charge at Shakhtar Donetsk, has signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls, as the successor to Graham Potter, who departed for Chelsea earlier this month.
De Zerbi earned rave reviews for his style of football during a three-year tenure in Serie A at Sassuolo, leading them to two eighth-place finishes, and he won last year’s Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar.
Albion are not in action until after the international break when they face Liverpool at Anfield on October 1. His first home match at the Amex Stadium will be against Tottenham on October 8.
He has already had a chance to run the rule over his new players as he flew into Sussex to watch a behind-closed-doors friendly against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
De Zerbi has earned praise for his attacking style of play and the ability to develop youngsters – but how could the Albion team line-up at Anfield on October 1.
Albion are fourth in the Premier League and are in confident mood. It's unlikely he will make wholesale changes but there could be a few interesting tweaks.
Here’s how we think De Zerbi’s first starting XI could look at Anfield.
Likely XI 3-5-2/3-4-2-1: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Gilmour, Welbeck. Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Mwepu, Undav, Mitoma, Estupinan, Steele, Enciso.