'Rubbish' - Former Chelsea and Celtic striker doesn't hold back on Manchester City goalkeeper after Brighton equaliser

Premier League winner Chris Sutton has slammed Stefan Ortega for his goalkeeping, after Brighton’s equalising goal at the Etihad Stadium.

In a huge match in the Champions League race, Erling Haaland’s 11th minute penalty put Manchester City in front but the hosts were pegged back just 10 minutes later.

Pervis Estupinan’s 20-yard free-kick had Ortega rooted to the spot as it found the net via the post.

It was the left-back’s first goal since December 2023 – when he scored a screamer against Tottenham.

Chris Sutton – the former Chelsea and Celtic striker who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers – said the goal was on the goalkeeper.

Speaking on Final Score, Sutton said: “I think the keeper is rubbish.

“Stefan Ortega should protecting that side. Weak goalkeeping."

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter, Simon Stone, agreed.

He wrote: “Stefan Ortega will be disappointed with that.

“The Manchester City keeper's initial movement when Pervis Estupinan went to strike the ball was a half jump to his left.

“Ortega went to change direction but seemed to think the ball was going wide. He looked a bit shocked when it bounced off the inside of the post and went in.”

Ortega is standing in for first-choice Man City’s Brazilian keeper Ederson, who was not fit for today’s match.

Brighton were not level for long, though, as Omar Marmoush put Pep Guardiola’s side back in front with a scorching finish on the 39th minute.

The visitors bounced back in the second half with Abdukodir Khusanov putting the ball in the back of his own net, after Jack Hinshelwood’s attempt.