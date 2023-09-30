Rugby World Cup star Joe Marler sends Brighton 'best ever' message after special delivery from Lewis Dunk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marler, 33, is currently based in Le Touquet, France with the England World Cup squad as they prepare for their final group game against Samoa on October 7.

In the group stage victory against Japan two weeks ago the England prop, who previously played for Worthing, Hayward Heath, Eastbourne and Hellingly, claimed a bizarre assist as he headed the ball into the path of lock Courtney Lawes who ran through and converted a try.

Marler said afterwards that his headed assist was 100 per cent intentional and then joked that he was inspired by Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton after the Seagulls thrashed Man United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

De Zerbi responded by saying Marler was welcome anytime to visit the training ground and help with set-pieces. They club then surprised Eastbourne-born Marler by sending him a shirt to his hotel in Le Touquet. The video showed Marler receiving the package and then unwrapping it to reveal a Brighton shirt with a special message from Albion skipper Dunk. "What a header, all the best and Up the Albion," signed by Lewis Dunk.