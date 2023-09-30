BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Rugby World Cup star Joe Marler sends Brighton 'best ever' message after special delivery from Lewis Dunk

England rugby World Cup star Joe Marler received a special delivery from Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk
By Derren Howard
Published 30th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marler, 33, is currently based in Le Touquet, France with the England World Cup squad as they prepare for their final group game against Samoa on October 7.

In the group stage victory against Japan two weeks ago the England prop, who previously played for Worthing, Hayward Heath, Eastbourne and Hellingly, claimed a bizarre assist as he headed the ball into the path of lock Courtney Lawes who ran through and converted a try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marler said afterwards that his headed assist was 100 per cent intentional and then joked that he was inspired by Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton after the Seagulls thrashed Man United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Most Popular

De Zerbi responded by saying Marler was welcome anytime to visit the training ground and help with set-pieces. They club then surprised Eastbourne-born Marler by sending him a shirt to his hotel in Le Touquet. The video showed Marler receiving the package and then unwrapping it to reveal a Brighton shirt with a special message from Albion skipper Dunk. "What a header, all the best and Up the Albion," signed by Lewis Dunk.

Marler looked chuffed with his surprise delivery and said: “It’s probably the greatest present I’ve ever had. My hero, thank you. Up the Albion, Seagulls!”

Related topics:BrightonLewis DunkEnglandCourtney LawesFrance